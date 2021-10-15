John Lewis issues statement after viewers slam advert with young boy in a dress and makeup as ‘woke’

John Lewis has issued a statement after its latest advert for home insurance was slammed for being “woke”.

The retail giant’s ad featured a young boy wearing a dress and make-up and running through his family home knocking stuff over.

Whereas some enjoyed it, others didn’t and now the company has defended its latest offering.

John Lewis said the advert was playful (Credit: John Lewis)

What did the John Lewis advert contain?

With the tag-line “let life happen” the advert showed a messy parents’ bedroom.

Exploding from the chaos is an adorable young boy, who has obviously raided his mum’s make-up table and wardrobe.

Read more: The Larkins: Viewers divided over reboot with some calling it ‘woke’

Wearing a dress and make-up (and jewellery), he sashays through the family home dancing to Stevie Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen.

Subsequently, as he moves fabulously through the house he kicks off his heels (smashing glasses and lights), knocks things over and finally ends up dancing on the kitchen table.

Looking on and sighing are his sister and mum.

Viewers labelled the advert ‘woke’ (Credit: John Lewis)

How did viewers react to the ad?

After the advert was released, viewers reaction on social media was mixed.

Some called it sexist, and some called it “woke”.

One viewer said: “Woke Ad @johnlewis.

“Boy running riot & we’re supposed to think it’s cute because he’s wearing his mum’s frock & lipstick!

“This isn’t just an ad for insurance, this is a terrifying snapshot of all that’s wrong with Britain right now.”

Another fumed: “A new John Lewis advert is out, and it appears to be VERY woke.”

Furthermore, a third commented: “Why has @JohnLewisRetail sold their soul to the devil of #woke?

“Why do they even think customers will like this utter rubbish & childish virtue signalling? Stick to good quality & price & avoid woke please.”

Many of you have contacted us regarding the thinking behind our latest Home Insurance advert. Please find our response below: pic.twitter.com/lbTqFTSry2 — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) October 14, 2021

What did John Lewis say in response to the advert?

However, today (Friday October 15) the retail group issued a statement and defended its advert.

It said: “At John Lewis we believe in children having fun and that’s why we chose this playful storyline for our latest advert.

Read more: Piers Morgan latest: Piers declares ‘woke brigade want to kill you if you don’t agree with them’

“It’s designed to show the young actor getting carried away with his dramatic performance.

“He is not willfully damaging his home and is unaware of the consequences of his actions.

“If customers have Accidental Damage Cover with our Home Insurance, this would cover a range of major and minor home disasters.

“Including unintentional breakages caused by children in the family.”