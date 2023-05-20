John Cleese forced to cut ‘offensive’ Life of Brian scene about men having babies

John Cleese has been forced to cut an ‘offensive’ scene from a forthcoming stage adaptation of Life of Brian.

The theatrical version of the 1979 Monty Python film is expected to be put on in London’s West End in 2024.

However, John has already revealed some aspects of the comedy classic have been excised with new scenes being workshopped, too.

Monty Python stars John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin alongside Sue Jones-Davies in a scene from Life of Brian (Credit: YouTube)

John Cleese confirmed Life of Brian news

John, 83, reportedly told the Daily Mail: “I think Life Of Brian is our best film. We are going to do it in London in the second half of next year and I’ve changed certain things.”

One memorable part said to have been cut is the crucifixion scene towards the end of film. Furthermore, John indicated another satirical excerpt has been removed following feedback during a rehearsal.

As fans may recall, People’s Front of Judea characters Stan (played by Eric Idle) and Reg (John) squabble over Stan’s desire to be known as Loretta and to have babies.

“It’s every man’s right to have babies if you want them,” Stan says. Reg splutters: “But you can’t have babies!” To which Stan responds: “Don’t you oppress me!”

John Cleese and Eric Idle pictured together in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You can’t do that stuff about Loretta nowadays’

The Mail reports doubts about the scene came about during a readthrough for the new show in New York last year.

John reportedly told the audience at his one-man show last week: “At the end, I said to the American actors: ‘What do you think?’ And they said: ‘We love the script, but you can’t do that stuff about Loretta nowadays.”

Furthermore, John continued: “So here you have something there’s never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I’ve heard of, and now all of a sudden we can’t do it because it’ll offend people.

Now all of a sudden we can’t do it because it’ll offend people.

“What is one supposed to make of that? But I think there were a lot of things that were actually, in some strange way, predictive of what was actually going to happen later.”

Eric Idle has addressed reports about the new Life of Brian show on Twitter (Credit: GQ YouTube)

Eric Idle responds

Meanwhile, following the Mail’s report, Eric Idle reacted on Twitter to claims he is involved in the stage show.

He wrote yesterday (Friday May 19): “I have nothing at all to do with this production or adaptation.”

Furthermore, he wished John ‘good luck’ as he distanced himself from the production.

Additionally, Spamalot writer Eric added: “I don’t wish people to think I am working on this show. Or have anything to do with it. It’s a Cleese thing. And good luck to him. But he mustn’t say I cut things I didn’t write. [Composer John Du Prez] and I already did our version with Not The Messiah. I’m happy to stand with that.”

