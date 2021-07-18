John Barrowman insists there was ‘nothing sexual’ about him ‘exposing himself’ on TV set

In the latest news concerning John Barrowman, the actor has defended himself against claims of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Reports claimed Dancing On Ice judge John, 54, “repeatedly exposed himself” on the set of Doctor Who series Torchwood.

He has played Captain Jack Harkness on the sci-fi series and spin-off since 2005.

John Barrowman as Captain John Harkness in Torchwood (Credit: BBC)

John Barrowman news: What has he said?

In an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, John said his “tomfoolery” was intended to “maintain a jokey atmosphere”.

He explained he had never been embarrassed about his body.

Nonetheless, he added there was “absolutely nothing sexual about my actions”.

‘Quick costume changes’

John went on to suggest performers frequently ‘strip off’ backstage for quick costume changes.

He continued: “That’s just how it is and no one gives it a second thought.

“But I accept that my behaviour at the time could have caused offence.”

Dancing On Ice bosses have been under pressure to axe him (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John told to ‘grow up’

John also admitted BBC producer Julie Gardner spoke to him following a complaint.

He explained he was advised to ‘grow up’ and put a halt to what he termed “antics”.

The actor is now undergoing therapy following the newspaper claims which put pressure on Dancing On Ice bosses to axe him.

He said therapy was helping him deal with the effects the reports have had on his mental health.

What were the allegations against John Barrowman?

The claims emerged after two TV workers spoke to The Guardian.

One female runner claimed: “Sometimes he’d call me into his dressing room, and I would knock on the door and he’d say: ‘Oh, look at this.’ And he’d just have his penis out, standing in the doorway.

“It was kind of accepted that it was his thing.”

Another claimed John “would get his genitals out on a regular basis”.

John apologised and said his behaviour had been “high-spirited” when the claims were published.

He previously apologised in 2008 after Torchwood star Freema Agyeman told thelondonpaper: “John will walk about with his chap hanging out, having conversations with people.”

