Accusations of “flashing” against John Barrowman have seen him dropped from an upcoming appearance at a Doctor Who immersive appearance.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture opens in London later this month.

And, after allegations against John, the show’s makers have confirmed his part has been scrapped.

Torchwood star John Barrowman has been axed from an upcoming immersive event (Credit: Splash News)

John Barrowman axed following ‘flashing’ allegations

The Radio Times reported that a statement on the Time Fracture website confirmed that Barrowman’s pre-recorded appearance at the event had been scrapped.

He was due to reprise his role as Torchwood’s Captain Jack Harkness for the event.

However, that is no longer the case.

We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans.

A statement said: “Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove [John Barrowman’s] pre record from Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

“We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon.”

One MP is also calling for John to be dropped from Dancing on Ice as a result of the allegations.

John as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood (Credit: BBC)

What is John Barrowman accused of?

John has apologised for his actions, which came to light after the Noel Clarke scandal.

They came after a 2014 video featuring his Doctor Who co-star Clarke resurfaced.

In the video, he said Barrowman would expose himself on the set of the series.

Several crew members have since come forward and claimed John would “get his genitals out on a regular basis”.

In addition they claimed that “it was kind of accepted that it was his thing”.

ITV bosses remain tight lipped over whether John will return to Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What has the actor said about the claims?

John has apologised for his “high-spirited behaviour”.

He said it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

John added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.

“Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

Back in 2008, he was forced to apologise after he pulled his pants down after a BBC Radio 1 interview.

ED! has contacted John’s agent for a comment on this story.

