John Barrowman throws away TV comeback chances as ‘behaviour leaves new co-stars shocked’

John Barrowman has reportedly quit his Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win TV comeback.

According to The Sun, the actor, 56, was filming the first episode in New Zealand but walked off after less than 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the reports comes after news announced that John would be making a TV return after his ITV exit in 2021.

John has reportedly quit his TV comeback return (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman quits Celebrity SAS?

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “John’s exit from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will go down in the show’s history as the fastest ever.

“They’d all got kitted up in their uniforms and had started filming in New Zealand when he chose to walk out. It is an incredibly mentally and physically challenging television show. The task they were facing was difficult.”

In addition, the source added: “Most of the stars were shocked when after 30 minutes John said he did not want to take part any longer. He left pretty much then and there. It was all a bit strange. And naturally, the producers who make the show didn’t feel best impressed to see one of their biggest stars turning on their heel and quitting before an hour was up.”

Celebrity SAS follows celebrity contestants attempting to pass the SAS Selection test for a charitable trust against cancer. Furthermore, other stars who joined John included Rachel Johnson, Bianca Gascoigne and Anthony Ogogo.

John was let go from ITV in 2021 over his conduct (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman ITV drama

In 2021, John lost his Dancing On Ice judging role after historical claims of sexual misconduct reappeared. Furthermore, John was accused of exposing himself on the set of Doctor Who. He previously played the role of Captain Jack Harkness.

Speaking on Lorraine at the time, John said: “I think that if it was now, it would be crossing the line. I think that something that happened 15 years ago, it was bawdy behaviour. Silly behaviour. It was being done in the confines of the set. And we were like a family, working together.”

The star appeared in Doctor Who from 2007 to 2010. He also made a surprise cameo in 2020. ED! has contacted reps for John Barrowman and Channel 4 for comment.

Read more: ‘Devastated’ John Barrowman makes sad announcement amid ‘hardest’ time of his life

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know