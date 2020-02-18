Joel Dommett pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack at charity gig

The Masked Singer presenter, Joel Dommett, has paid tribute to Caroline Flack, who tragically died aged 40 at the weekend.

Joel, 34, took to the stage at a stand-up gig in aid of mental health charity Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably), and revealed that he had spoken to Caroline just weeks before her death.

He added that she did not respond to a message he had sent her on Thursday (February 13).

According to Birmingham Live, Joel took to the stage and told the audience: "It’s so [expletive] sad man, and I really didn’t want to come into work today but I knew it would be hypocritical of me to not come into a gig called Comedy Against Living Miserably because I was [expletive] miserable.

"I just wanted to talk about it with you because I didn’t want to do a gig about mental health without addressing what I think in our industry is the maddest thing to happen in a [expletive] long time, it’s so sad.

Like a lot of people, in December I sent her a message to see if she was OK and she replied and we talked back and forth for a bit.

"I hadn’t heard back from her since maybe the end of January and I messaged her on Thursday asking if she was OK and I didn’t think of looking to see if she had replied or not."

He also added that when he looked at his messages and saw that she hadn't replied, he noted that this message had been 'seen'.

He urged people to be nicer to each other.

Joel's public tribute to Caroline echoed many from friends and celeb pals.

Love Island , the show that Caroline stepped down from following her assault charge in December, broadcast a touching tribute to their friend and colleague at the start of last night's show (Monday February 17 2020).

The moving segment was put together by Caroline's friend and the show's narrator Iain Stirling, alongside the crew she loved.

Over beautiful sea and sunshine, an emotional Iain thanked Caroline for her friendship, spoke of how important she was to the show and sent his thoughts to her family.

Caroline passed away at the weekend (Credit: ITV2)

One of Caroline's best friends, TV producer Mollie Grosberg, shared an image on her Instagram feed yesterday, showing what is thought to be the last photograph of Caroline.

Shown dressed in a red night dress and wearing her hair up, Caroline was seen trying to get her TV to work.

Mollie captioned the heartbreaking image: "Our funny Valentine bought us cookies and oat milk this year."

