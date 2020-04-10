Joe Wicks chokes up as he learns his online PE lessons have helped boy with cancer

Joe Wicks has been left emotional after learning his online PE lessons have helped a boy with cancer.

The Body Coach recently pledged to be the UK's PE teacher, with daily live sessions, as millions of Brits self-isolate in lockdown.

Joe shares videos online each day to try and help keep kids active during this time.

Joe Wicks read out the message (Credit: YouTube)

During his YouTube video on Thursday, April 9, Joe received a touching message from one family.

Joe shared the "truly magnificent and beautiful" message he was sent following his session.

What did he say?

The message read: "Reuben is 10 years old and he was diagnosed a year ago with brain cancer.

"He has endured two brain surgeries, radiotherapy and the most horrific three rounds of chemotherapy.

Joe does daily PE lessons online to keep kids healthy at home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"He finished the treatment in February. It's been tough, he lost the use of his legs, has been very weak and mostly wheelchair bound.

"But after five weeks of treatment ending, Reuben has done PE With Joe every single day."

The family said Reuben has been doing every move Joe has been teaching.

The message added: "Joe, 3 weeks ago Rueben couldn’t even walk up the stairs unaided.

"He now can run down the stairs and has much more movement going up the stairs.

"That’s huge for a 10-year-old who could barley walk at times."

Joe's voice cracked as he read the final part of the Facebook post.

It said: "So, Joe, thank you.

I'm moved and overwhelmed by how amazing that message is.

"Not just for supporting everyone all over the world and doing PE everyday.

"Thank you for helping Rueben to be able to do these everyday things that any child should be able to do.

"You're touching people’s lives in such a positive way and, for our family, you’ve brought us so much joy."

Joe told his viewers: "Reuben if you're watching, I'm so proud of you.

"I'm moved and overwhelmed by how amazing that message is.

"That is the most beautiful and uplifting message I've ever received."

