Joe Wicks hopes baby son will be able to leave hospital for Christmas as he reveals little boy's name

Body Coach star Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie have named their baby son Marley.

The newborn - who has yet to leave hospital following his birth - arrived three weeks earlier than expected last Saturday (14.12.19).

Dad-of-two Joe, 33, revealed his little lad's new name on social media as he explained Marley has been suffering from an infection.

However, the celebrity fitness trainer also reassured followers that Marley is on the mend - and his parents hope he will be home in time for Christmas.

Sharing a series of adorable images on Instagram, Lean In 15 star Joe told fans: "He's been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he's on the mend and getting stronger each day.

"The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie everyday.

"This is the first time he's properly opened his eyes and he's just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough.

"Welcome to the world my little boy Marley."

In a separate Instagram Stories update, it was revealed Rosie has been discharged from hospital as Joe thanked supporters for their well wishes.

Joe said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone sending us messages. It means a lot to me."

He continued: "Rosie is now home, she's been discharged, which is lovely so I get to spend some time with her and [our daughter] Indie.

"Baby's doing well, he's getting stronger, but he's not allowed out just yet. Hopefully he'll be home before Christmas."

Earlier this week Joe admitted to struggling with his feelings after Marley was kept in - but indicated the care shown to him by medics had kept him "calm".

He revealed: "I'm really feeling it today with him not being able to come home. I'm keeping busy with Indie and going down there every day, but I just want him home with us now.

"I'm fine and calm as they are taking such good care of him at the hospital. The nurses and doctors down there are wonderful. I'm just wishing he will be home before Christmas."

Joe added: "I'll tell you one thing I am just so grateful for - seeing the care and love they are giving him in the special unit at the NHS hospital.

"We are so lucky to have this and very thankful to all the staff with him 24 hours."

