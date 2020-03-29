Joe Wicks' YouTube PE classes won't stop despite him fracturing his hand

YouTube star Joe Wicks has continued with his exercise regime, even though he has suffered an injury.

The popular personal trainer has become the best known PE teacher in Britain in the past couple of weeks after launching a series designed to keep kids fit while they are away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 15million viewers are believed to have watched his live weekday broadcasts on YouTube since he began the daily updates.

And earlier today he seemed to reassure viewers their regular exercise videos would continue despite taking a knock himself.

Joe's broken his hand (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, the 33-year-old shrugged off any concerns about his bandaged left hand.

Joe said: "For those thinking: 'What's he done to his arm?'… It wasn't during a workout.

I’m really proud and inspired by the people that have been taking part.

"I fell off my bike last week and fractured a little bone in my hand."

Apparently dismissing the chance his injury could hold him back, Joe listed off how he has adapted to the inconvenience of the fracture.

Thumbs up to Joe! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

He won't be stopped

"It hasn't stopped me," he continued.

"I've been doing one-armed burpees, I've been doing squats, lunges, all sorts.

"I'm really proud and inspired by the people that have been taking part."

The Surrey-born celeb recently revealed he will donate all proceeds from his virtual workouts to the NHS.

He told fans on Instagram: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nation's P.E. teacher. I've been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone.

"As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube, the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before.

"So I've decided that as long as I'm the nation's P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now.

"All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

'Emotional' Joe

The exercise guru previously explained he got involved with helping keep fitness levels up during the lockdown after his own plans were changed.

He told the Mirror: "I was about to do a UK tour of schools, teaching kids about exercise, but it was cancelled.

"Late last week I was in bed thinking, 'How can I reach all these kids? They're going to need some help.'

"I felt quite emotional about it. Then I came up with the idea of PE with Joe."

- PE With Joe airs Monday to Friday at 9am on the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel

