Joe Wicks announces birth of third baby as fans encourage him to name her after Queen

Joe Wicks has revealed that his wife Rosie Jones has given birth to their third baby.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, are already the proud parents of daughter Indie, four, and son Marley, two.

Taking Twitter, Joe shared several snaps of the family’s new arrival, who was born the same day as the Queen‘s death (September 8)

Joe’s caption read: “It’s a girl. Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool.

“Thank you to Emily & Helen our wonderful midwives who where there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love the Wicks family.”

Sending their congratulations, many fans suggested Joe and Rosie should name their newborn after the Queen.

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans suggest the baby should be named after the Queen

One person wrote: “Congratulations to you all on your latest bundle of joy. Well done Mum! Perhaps Lilibet as a name?” which refers to what the Queen’s family nickname was.

A second said: “Congratulations to you both. If it’s a girl will you call her Elizabeth after being born on this day?”

“Many congratulations to you! Maybe you should call her Elizabeth,” another commented.

A fourth user added: “I’m sure you must feel pretty torn right now, beyond happy about the birth of your new daughter, followed by this evening’s events. Don’t feel guilty about feeling happy. Have you considered the name Elizabeth?”

And another said: “Think Elizabeth would be a very fitting name for yours and many other babies born today.”

Joe Wicks at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Credit: Cover Images)

Some fans disagreed

However, some argued that the parents should name their new daughter whatever they want.

One said: “Call your baby whatever you want to!! Don’t listen to the weirdos on here trying to tell you what to call your own child, or that you shouldn’t announce her birth the day she was actually born!!”

A second wrote: “You could and should call your baby what ever you darn well please.”

And another said: “Congratulations, you call her what you like.”

Another gushed over the family pictures as one said: “Beautiful baby and your wife looks phenomenal, you all do – massive congratulations.”

