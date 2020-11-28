The girlfriend of Joe-Warren Plant has posted a cryptic photo on Instagram, intensifying rumours the pair are splitting up.

The Emmerdale actor’s relationship has reportedly been ‘under strain’ after word spread of arguments between 18-year-old Joe and girlfriend Nicole.

The image Nicole shared on her Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

The Instagram post that seems to suggest there is trouble shows an old lady giving dating advice.

The photo, which Nicole, 24, reposted to her story, shows an elderly lady holding a sign.

It reads: “Dating advice. Name June, Age- 81, Don’t.”

Joe is working with pro skater Vanessa Bauer for the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice.

What has happened with Joe-Warren Plant and Nicole?

A source told The Sun: “Joe and Nicole’s relationship has come under strain because of the amount of time he was spending with Vanessa on the ice.

“They’ve been rowing a lot so decided earlier this month it was best Joe move out. It wasn’t what he wanted and it’s been really hard on him but his dedication to the show has put their romance under pressure.

The Emmerdale favourite has been training with Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Joe’s keen to see if over the Christmas break he can work things out with Nicole. It’s not looking too hopeful at the moment.”

Joe has been spending hours with Vanessa and the trainers while he works on the show.

Nicole has also reportedly deleted photos of them together from her account.

Will Joe-Warren Plant be on Emmerdale?

Joe has been given time off from his role as Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, with writers amending the plot to accommodate his new challenge.

Speaking on This Morning when it was first announced, he revealed: “I’m super excited, I can’t even describe it. I’ve got the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, and you know, try my best and learn some new skills.

“It’s a new challenge, I have never done anything like that before, so yeah, super excited.”

