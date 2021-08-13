Joe Swash’s tough journey to have relationship with eldest son Harry he wanted

Joe Swash is set to test his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (August 13).

The former EastEnders star appears in the show’s third heat alongside Katie Price, Will Kirk, Melissa Johns and Dion Dubli.

But while Joe is perfectly happy with fiancée Stacey Solomon now, his personal life hasn’t always been easy.

Joe Swash’s custody battle for son Harry

Last year, Joe opened up on the hardships he faced whilst getting custody of his eldest son Harry, 13.

The TV star shares his son with former fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

The couple previously dated between 2005 and 2008.

I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he’s had to go through

Speaking on the podcast, Step Life, Joe opened up on the impact splitting from Emma had on their relationship.

At the time, he shared: “With me and Harry it was tricky with his mum.

“We had to go to court and stuff like that. So in hindsight is it’s a great thing, but yeah, me and Hal, it’s been a strange one for Hal, he’s had to do a lot of adapting.

Joe Swash had a tough time gaining custody of eldest son Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he’s had to go through.”

In addition, Joe added: “It’s just one of those things, his mum and I weren’t agreeing on certain things and we had to go to court.

“We had to do it that way. And that’s what courts there for to sort things out. And it done exactly that. It’s changed our lives.”

What’s their relationship like now?

Thankfully, Joe and Harry now have an extremely close bond.

The former Dancing On Ice winner often shares snaps alongside the teen on Instagram.

Meanwhile, he also shares two-year-old son Rex with Stacey.

Joe appears on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Credit: BBC)

On Loose Women this week, Joe opened up on the importance of having a close family bond with his boys.

He said: “We lost our dad when we were quite young, so it was me, my sisters and my mum.

“We grew a really tight bond and we’re still so tight. My kids can see how tight I am with my family and vice versa with Stacey’s family.

“Her family see each other every day. It’s so important to keep your sisters and brothers close.

“They’re all you’ve got, ain’t they?”

Watch Joe on Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One at 9pm tonight.

