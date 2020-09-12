Joe Swash surprises Stacey Solomon with cute date night to Ikea

Joe Swash surely knows the way to a woman’s heart, as he treated girlfriend Stacey Solomon to a unique date.

There was no candlelit dinner and roses, but instead Swedish meatballs and flatpack furniture. Yep, IKEA is the new date hotspot according to Mr Swash.

Joe Swash treated girlfriend Stacey to a date night at IKEA. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon.)

Read more: Natalie Cassidy shares sweet glimpse of her daughters Eliza and Joanie

Joe Swash created the bizarre date night

Stacey revealed the bizarre date as she captioned the adventure on her Instagram: “Date night I love you Joe Joe but what the heck? It’s honestly been such a long time since we went out just us two…

“And I never imagined our first date night would be a surprise night in Ikea.

“But I have to admit I thoroughly enjoyed myself… I do love you bubs to the moon and stars and back again. You get me.”

I have to admit I thoroughly enjoyed myself.

She continued: “Even though you instantly regretted your decision when you saw the Fejka section I made myself a nice bouquet grabbed a basket I definitely don’t need and a giant pack of Daims.

“And now we are off to get some dinner… I’m guessing it’ll be a McDonald’s the way this nights going. Thank you bub.”

Stacey Solomon ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ herself in the Swedish furniture store. (Credit: Instagram/Stacey Solomon)

Actor Joe Swash and girlfriend Stacey enjoyed the night just the two, after spending lockdown with their children.

Meanwhile, Stacey recently opened up on Loose Women about balancing her ‘blended’ family.

She said: “Joe doesn’t feel very comfortable disciplining my boys and if I’m around, I always think that’s my job.

“Joe needs to have that friendly relationship with them.”

Stacey and Joe share one son together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey has two boys from previous relationships, as well as 15-month-old son Rex with Joe. Joe also has son Harry from a previous relationship.

Recently doting Dad Joe showed off his ‘too cool’ son Rex as he sat in his pushchair looking super relaxed, legs crossed and both feet resting upon the frame of the buggy.

Joe wrote over the Instagram stories clip, “This kid is too cool” along with a sunglasses emoji.

He asks the tot: “Rex! Just chilling, yeah?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.