Joe Swash ’so excited’ as he announces ‘family’ news ahead of wedding to Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash has announced exciting “family” news ahead of his wedding to Stacey Solomon.

The couple are due to get married this summer after they postponed their wedding due to the arrival of baby Rose.

Now Joe has shared some fresh news – but luckily it won’t delay the nuptials.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are getting married this summer (Credit: Splash News)

Joe Swash shares ‘exciting’ news

Posting on Instagram, Joe revealed that he’s written a book.

And not just any old book, a cookbook filled with fabulous family recipes.

Of course, it seems like a natural next step for Joe after his appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.

Read more: Who does Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie play in Grantchester season 7?

He said: “I’m so excited to tell you that I’m going to be an author!

“My brand-new cookbook Joe’s Kitchen will be published by @pavilionbooks in October.

“The recipes in the book are for simple, tasty meals the whole family will love.”

Joe Swash is branching and becoming a cookbook author (Credit: Splash News)

Project ‘close’ to Joe’s ‘heart’

He then revealed that the family-oriented project is one that’s “close to his heart”.

Joe said: “Sharing a great meal with family is something really close to my heart. I hope I’m recreating these memories for my own kids, and I’d love to help you do the same.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper’s health

“The recipes in my book are for people like me with busy lives who want to do the best for those they love.

It’s something really close to my heart.

“I want to tell you what works for me and the tips and hacks I’ve been lucky enough to pick up over the years.

“I’ve learned a lot and I know that I can provide good, tasty meals for my family without complicated techniques or expensive ingredients.

“#JoesKitchen is out in October but you can pre-order it now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy)

Fans send Joe their congratulations

Fans “can’t wait” to get the book, with many pre-ordering and sending their congratulations to Joe.

“Can’t wait for this! Well done!” said one.

“Oooooo can’t wait to get it – well done,” said another.

“Amazing! Congratulations Joe,” said another.

“Loved watching you on MasterChef. Congratulations Joe!!!” said another.

“Woo hoo! We loved watching you on MasterChef, totally deserved and clicked to preorder straight away,” another admitted.

How many kids does Joe have?

Joe Swash shares kids Rex and Rose with fiancée Stacey Solomon.

He has an older son Harry from a previous relationship.

And he’s also stepdad to Stacey’s sons Leighton and Zachary.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Joe’s news.