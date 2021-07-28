Joe Swash shares rare photo with sister Shana – but who did she play in EastEnders?

Joe Swash gave fans an update on his sister, Shana, recently.

Former EastEnders star Joe, 39, took to Instagram to share exciting news, and it’s a world away from Shana’s acting past.

So what was she in and who did she play?

Joe Swash shared a picture of his sister Shana’s new coffee business (Credit: Instagram)

What did Joe Swash say about his sister?

Fans have often wondered what Shana has been up to after she finished acting.

And Joe shared an image that answered the question.

Showing a mobile coffee shop called Swash & Jones on his Instagram stories, Joe tagged Shana in the post.

The cute little trailer was painted green and white with elegant wooden panels and a menu that showed a range of different coffees and teas.

Shana’s new venture is far removed from how fans remember her.

Shana played Demi Miller in EasterEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Shana in and who did she play?

Fans last saw Shana onscreen when she supported her older brother when he appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2020.

However, before that, Shana appeared in EastEnders the same time as Joe.

She played teen Demi Miller in the soap from 2004 to 2006.

Arriving on the scene pregnant, her waters broke in a school playground and she had to enlist Pauline Fowler to help her give birth.

Unfortunately for Demi, her story ended in heartbreak – she had to give her daughter up and then later became a heroin addict.

After reuniting with daughter Aleesha, but losing boyfriend Leo to the drug, she decides to make a clean start away from Albert Square.

Joe Swash got matching ear piercings with Leighton (Credit: Instagram)

What else has Joe been up to recently?

Aside from acting as a hype man for Shana’s new business, Joe has been busy with his fiancéeStacey Solomon’s son Leighton.

Stacey revealed last week that Joe and nine-year-old Leighton got matching ear piercings.

Stacey said on Loose Women: “You know what Leighton has been asking for a good year now.

“I thought wait until the summer holidays.

“Little did I know the entire last two years has been some form of summer holiday.

“But I thought wait until summer in case he’s not allowed it in school. So we went and got it yesterday.”