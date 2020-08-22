Joe Swash has revealed that partner Stacey Solomon plays ‘mind games’ with him to get him to clean more around the house.

The former I’m A Celebrity star and current Dancing On Ice champ, 38, said she “completely sucks him in”.

What does Stacey Solomon do to Joe Swash?

Loose Women’s Stacey, 30, is regularly seen filming Joe while he cleans around the house and posts the videos on Instagram.

And she’s often seen dispensing cleaning tips to her 3.7million followers.

But Joe revealed that he thinks his girlfriend is playing “mind games” with him to get him to clean more.

“She blows all this smoke at me, saying, ‘You look sexy when you’re doing the windows’,” he told The Sun.

“So I clean them all, but it’s all mind games. She completely sucks me in — she just wants the windows cleaned. Have you ever seen a cat with a ball of wool? Well, she’s the cat and I’m the ball of wool. She’s just toying with me.”

He continued: “I get this overwhelming feeling of dread because I know if I don’t leave that cupboard how it was left, the crisps on little hooks or the tea towels folded and in a colour co-ordinated way, she’ll go mad.”

Stacey showed followers a cleaning hack (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey loves cleaning

Joe said that he “used to live like a student” but now he’s quite good at cleaning the house.

Which is just as well, because his partner is a cleaning legend around the home they share with children Zach, 12, Leighton, eight, and one-year-old Rex.

Earlier this year, Stacey used Instagram to share a cupboard-cleaning hack that left her followers in hysterics.

She told fans that she had a load of spare tension rods at home and bought a bag of shower curtain rings.

She then proceeded to reorganise her snack cupboard.

Giggling into the camera, Stacey said: “I really don’t know why this makes me so happy… but it does!”

Joe and Stacey recently ‘enjoyed’ a date night (Credit: Sue Andrews/SplashNews.com)

When date nights go wrong

The couple have also been documenting life together in lockdown.

Stacey revealed that they recently attended a socially distant film at a drive-in cinema.

With Rex joining them in the car, she took to Instagram to describe their experience. And it didn’t quite go to plan.

Captioning a picture of an empty car park, she said: “Date night with the pickles… Such a lovely surprise.

“Joe wanted to get here two hours early so we got a space at the front.

“But the height of his car means we have to park at the back.”

