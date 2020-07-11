Joe Swash reveals he's bought son Rex a DOG BED to nap in

TV's Joe Swash has revealed that he has bought his son Rex a dog bed to nap in.

The star decided to splash out on a cosy pet bed because he and partner Stacey Solomon had discovered one-year-old Rex curled up with their pooch one too many times.

Dancing On Ice star Joe shared a series of videos on Instagram Stories showing him and his son Harry browsing a pet store for the perfect sleeping spot for Rex.

Harry – Joe's 13-year-old from a former relationship – was stunned that his dad was going through with it.

"Are you seriously about to get your son a dog bed?" he asked.

His dad replied: "Rex is really partial to falling asleep in little Theo's bed so I’m going to buy him his very own dog bed."

Joe and his son (Joe Swash Instagram)

After wandering the aisles, the pair settled on a fluffy grey bed for the tot.

"I just can't believe you are about to put my brother in a dog bed!" Harry exclaimed.

But Joe explained: "Well I'd rather he go in his own dog bed than Theo's!"

Joe and Stacey started dating in 2016, having preciously met on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Joe shops for dog beds (Joe Swash Instagram)

In 2019 they announced that they were expecting a baby together and Rex arrived in May that year.

Loose Women star Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from former relationships.

Stacey has shared the ups and downs of parenting with her fans on social media since giving birth to Rex, documenting everything from the joy of motherhood to breast-feeding and sleep difficulties and struggles with anxiety.

Stacey in tears as Rex turns one

When Rex turned one a few weeks ago, the TV star admitted she couldn't stop crying.

The star chose a grey bed for Rex (Joe Swash Instagram)

Writing on Instagram, Stacey told Rex: "Pickle you will never know how much happiness you bring to us and so many, and how loved you are. You really are a beaming ray of sunshine in our lives and it feels like you've always been here.

"Thank you for this wonderful year. For bringing so much joy into our lives. For making us smile EVERY day no matter what is happening in the world."

She told her fans: "P. S All of your birthday messages, stories and posts are overwhelmingly beautiful I've just sat down to read them and I can't stop crying. Thank you."

