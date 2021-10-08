Joe Swash reveals he accidentally drank his own ‘freezing cold urine’ while drunk

Joe Swash has revealed he once drank his own urine during a drunken night out.

The 39-year-old television star made the confession while appearing on Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up.

The show airs tomorrow night (October 9) on ITV.

Joe Swash has revealed he once drank his own wee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash discusses his drunken mishap

The former EastEnders star is set to appear alongside Jo Brand on the show.

Joe‘s story came about after the comedienne joked about drinking her wee during lockdown.

The dad-of-three then went on to talk about his own mishap.

I was so drunk!

According to The Sun, Joe said: “I did it by accident once and it was horrible.

“I was so drunk and I needed to go to the toilet and I couldn’t be bothered, I was about 16 at the time, so I weed in a Lucozade bottle and then my mum came up and tidied my room and put the Lucozade bottle back in the fridge.”

Joe got a shock after accidentally drinking from the bottle the next day.

Joe appears on Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares update on baby daughter and says she ‘doesn’t have a name yet’

Explaining that he had a “terrible hangover”, the star added: “I see this Lucozade bottle, open it and think, ‘Oh, there’s no fizz there, it must be flat,’ and taking three or four of the biggest gulps of this freezing cold urine.”

However, he later joked that the drink was his “hangover cure”.

The appearance comes days after Joe welcomed his second child with Stacey Solomon.

Joe welcomes a daughter with Stacey Solomon

The pair, who already share two-year-old son Rex, announced the news earlier this week.

On Instagram, Stacey said: “She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday.

“Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you.”

In addition, Joe commented on the post: “My darling girls. I love you more than you’ll never know.

“October 4th is going to be an expensive day for daddy xxxx.”

Read more: Joe Swash leaves fans emotional with message to Stacey Solomon after welcoming daughter

The couple have yet to announce their adorable daughter’s name.

According to bookies, Lily is the favourite name with odds of 7/2.

However, Stacey recently revealed that they’re still deciding on a name.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.