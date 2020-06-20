Joe Swash unimpressed as he finds Stacey Solomon hiding in the loo

Bemused Stacey Solomon left Joe Swash fuming yesterday after he discovered she had sneaked into the loo for a bit of time out.

Stacey, 30, grabbed herself a chocolate bar and glass of diet coke before disappearing into the toilet to hide.

But her joke didn't go down well with boyfriend Joe...oops!

Stacey Solomon found herself in hot water with Joe after hiding in the toilet at home (Credit: Spashnews.com)

Read more: Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly reunited after lockdown

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Stacey filmed the moment she was caught out.

And Joe, who had been looking after one-year-old son Rex, could be heard yelling in the background.

He fumed: "You're upstairs having a Daim Bar and I'm down here having the baby, cooking the dinner.

Joe was not amused by her cheeky prank (Credit: Splashnews.com)

"Go on, have a lovely day, enjoy yourself."

Using the nickname she calls Joe, Stacey rolled her eyes and said: "Calm down, Hoe."

Go on, have a lovely day, enjoy yourself.

But the 38-year-old star only ranted even more, as he thought she had said "hun".

"Don’t call me hun, mate," Joe snapped at her.

Stacey posted the amusing video online for her 3.4 million followers with the caption: "I'm actually laughing so much.

Luckily the couple had made up by bedtime (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

Read more: Joe Swash compares Stacey Solomon to a dictator as they argue on Gogglebox

"He found me in the bathroom. He thought I said Hun.

"He's so funny when he's cross. He thinks he's Cinderella!"

Stacey even added seven 'crying with laughter' emojis and a black heart, just to prove she was jesting.

The family are having time away from their phones today (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

But the video - thought to be filmed on Friday (June 19) evening - is no longer available to see.

The good news is, Stacey and Joe had definitely kissed and made up by bedtime.

Loose Women star Stacey later posted a clip of them snugged up together on the sofa.

The cute couple were getting ready to watch themselves back on Friday night's Celebrity Gogglebox.

Stacey also shared another sweet snap of herself and Joe in bed with Rex this morning.

Read more: Ola and James Jordan admit they would love more children

"Good morning! Pickle had a crazy night (my fault for the late nap) so I'm going to put my phone in a drawer for the day and try to catch up on some sleep.

"But before I do, there's a couple of things I need to do..."

Unfortunately, Stacey then went on to leave her fans with that cliffhanger before vanishing off line.

What a mystery, though we're glad to see all's well that ends well!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.