Joe Swash lifts lid on first Christmas plans with Stacey Solomon and baby Rose

Joe Swash has revealed he intends to make Christmas 2021 one to remember as he and fiancée Stacey Solomon celebrate with their growing family.

The couple became parents to their first baby girl, adorable Rose, last month, and he’s now lifted the lid on how the family will celebrate.

And it certainly seems as if Stacey’s organisational skills are rubbing off on Joe, as he’s stated that “preparation is key”.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon recently welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

What did Joe Swash say about Christmas with Stacey?

Joe revealed: “This year is all about getting together and making up for lost time.”

And, after all that has happened over Christmas last year, we most definitely agree that we’re in need of a big fun break this year.

“For growing families like mine, starting Christmas preparations early is key,” he added, in what’ll doubtless be music to Stacey’s ears.

He continued: “It also means we can celebrate longer and have a fun-packed Christmas to remember.”

And, thanks to his team up Studio’s Festive Roadshow, we can!

Joe Swash with Studio’s bus (Credit: Studio.co.uk)

What is the Festive Roadshow?

Online retailer Studio has given us a great way to celebrate the holidays early this year.

The Festive Roadshow offers all kinds of exciting activities, including visiting Santa and his elves, winning prizes and singing with a choir.

And it all helps to raise money for Studio’s charity partner, Home-start UK.

And, perhaps even better than that, you might even get to see Joe as he’s touring with the bus.

Joe with Santa’s elves at the Festive Roadshow (Credit: Studio.co.uk)

London crowned the most festive city in the UK?

According to festive research carried out by Studio.co.uk, 59% of Londoners believe the festive period to be the best time of year, making London the most festive city in the UK.

As a result, the Festive Roadshow started its tour in London, with the final stop in Leeds on November 6 (Kirkstall Cardigan Fields 1pm-5pm).

Joe commented: “As a Londoner myself, it’s great to see that my hometown has been voted most festive city.”

It also seems that 47% of Londoners think it’s okay to listen to festive music all year round.

So to all the Christmas lovers who like to blast Mariah Carey early, this one’s definitely for you!

Posting to Instagram, Joe also sent a message to those who may have missed out on the festive fun.

He revealed: “But if you can’t make it, keep an eye out on @studio.co.uk on Instagram for your chance to win some festive prizes!”

