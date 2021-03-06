Joe Swash has revealed that he hasn’t been alone with fiancé Stacey Solomon for over a year because of lockdown.

The 39-year-old star says that the pandemic has “[bleeped] things right up”.

Joe and fiancé Stacey have been indoors for a year with their children, which means some alone time has been hard to come by.

Joe opened up on the podcast (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

What did Joe Swash say about his relationship with Stacey Solomon?

Speaking to comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe on the Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast, Joe opened up the last 12 months at home.

“There’s never not a kid in the house, it’s like a conveyor belt of kids,” he said.

“It’s got to be about a year ago, restrictions have [bleeped] it right up.

“The thing about lockdown is, if I was a single person, I’d [bleeping] love this.

“It would be giving me an excuse to do nothing.”

Joe and Stacey look after four kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Joe say about lockdown parenting?

He continued: “But I think in lockdown, Stacey and I have been busier than ever.

“With work and the kids. As they’re not at school… now they’re not at school it’s like ‘what??'”

I think in lockdown, Stacey and I have been busier than ever.

The former I’m A Celebrity star is dad to one-year-old son Rex with Stacey, and son Harry, 13, from a previous relationship.

He’s also stepdad to Stacey’s two boys Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

In the interview, Joe said he has Harry “40 per cent of the time” while Zachary and Leighton also visit their fathers.

When are Joe and Stacey getting married?

It’s not just parenting that’s on Joe’s mind as last month, the couple confirmed the date of their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey told fans that the date will be this July.

“Just got this email through and I’m having a little cry,” she told fans as she shared the confirmation.

“Joe defo has ‘watery eyes’ as well…It actually feels real now.

“I can’t believe in a few months I’ll be a Mrs. With all of my boys by my side…

“Hopefully if all is safe and well to do so.”

