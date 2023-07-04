Joe Swash on hidden family heartache: ‘It was devastating because we loved her’

In a new interview, Joe Swash opens up about being a family man and why he would consider fostering a child in the future.

The British television personality has a big household with his wife Stacey Solomon. The couple have three children together. Meanwhile, Stacey has two sons from previous relationships and Joe has a son from a past relationship.

Their youngest, Belle, is four months old. “You think, ‘Six has to be it,’ but I’d never say never,” he told OK! magazine.

Despite a busy household, Joe admits they don’t receive any help from other family members. “We try to rotate it so when I’m working, she’s not, and when she’s working, I’m not,” he explained.

Joe has a blended family of six kids (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

How Joe’s foster siblings impacted his life

Joe takes a lot of pride in his family and realises the importance of having a close bond with his children.

When he was 11, Joe’s dad, Ricky, died. His mother, Kiffy, has been a foster parent for the past 15 years and brought two foster siblings into his life, which has left a big impact on him.

Kiffy’s first foster child was a young girl sadly addicted to drugs. Kiffy looked after her until she was four years old before she was adopted.

Following that came a boy named Daniel, who is currently at university and has been with Kiffy for 12 years. Despite Kiffy’s incredible work, Joe confessed that it was still hard to let go of the previous child.

“It was amazing for the little one to be adopted, but for us it was devastating because we loved her,” Joe said. “She was like our little sister. Then Daniel joined our family when he was seven, and he’s now 19 and at university.”

Joe’s mum’s devotion to fostering has left such an impression on him that he has created a show to document Britain’s dismal care system, Joe Swash: Teens In Care.

The documentary will air on BBC One on July 11.

Joe’s mum’s vocation influenced him to make his own documentary (Credit: YouTube)

Joe and Stacey are considering fostering when the “kids get older”

Joe and Stacey might be busy parenting their six children, but they aren’t ruling out having any more. In fact, they might consider fostering at some point when the kids are a little older.

Joe said it’s something him and Stacey “have talked about and will consider”.

