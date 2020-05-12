Joe Swash fans say his son Rex is his ‘double’ in cute new photo

TV star Joe Swash posted an adorable snap of him out walking with his baby son Rex, with fans calling the little boy his double.

Joe Swash shared a cute picture of him and Rex, his son with Stacey Solomon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair showed off their cheeky matching grins, with Joe holding Rex in a baby carrier as they set off on a sunshine stroll.

Joe captioned the photo: "Walks in the wood with this cheeky bum."

View this post on Instagram Walks in the wood with this cheeky bum 🤍 A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on May 11, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

What did Joe's followers say?

Joe's followers rushed to point out how similar they both look, with one writing: "So like his dad and cheeky with it."

Someone else added: "Definitely two cheeky chaps together!" while another said: "They so look like each other. Adorable."

Another follower commented: "He’s your double."

As well as one-year-old Rex, Joe is also a dad to his son Harry, 12.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Stacey Solomon has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Split rumours

Last week, Stacey shut down rumours her and Joe had split, after previously quitting social media 'for personal reasons'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey wrote: "'Personal reasons' isn't code for divorce (we aren't married you know what I mean).

Stacey took a break from social media for "personal reasons" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.

"And some things aren't mine to share."

Continuing, she added: "We love you all and hope you're all OK.

Stacey shut down rumours her and Joe had split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it's not easy for anyone."

Split rumours started after worried fans noticed Joe had been absent from Stacey's social media updates since April 23 when she posted a cute picture of them sharing a smooch, calling Joe: "My love, my life."

However, Joe has been more present on her social media feed recently, and whatever was going on for the family, the couple now seem stronger than ever.

