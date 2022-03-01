Joe Swash admits he’s a ‘different person’ now with five children

Joe Swash has admitted that he’s a “different person” now that he’s a father to five children.

Stacey Solomon‘s fiancé has revealed that his family is his priority, with boozy nights out a thing of the past now.

Joe Swash is a “different person” these days

Joe, 40, has recently opened up about how being with Stacey and fatherhood has changed him.

In an interview with The Sun, the former EastEnders star spoke about how different he is from the 21-year-old who appeared on Albert Square back in 2003.

Joe said that when he first joined EastEnders he was “free and easy” in a period of his life that he “really enjoyed”.

“And then you grow up, and I had Harry, met Stacey, we’ve got Rex and Rose, and Zach and Leighton. When I look back it feels like a different person. I could never imagine going out and getting drunk,” he said.

He then went on to say that these days, his family is his biggest priority, not partying.

Joe Swash on fatherhood

Joe and Stacey have two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 40-year-old actor continued to speak about the home that he and Stacey are trying to create at Pickle Cottage.

He said that he and Stacey are trying to keep it warm and happy so as to give a chance for their children to “express themselves”.

“There’s no secrets, there’s no shame in this house. Whatever you’ve done, me and Stacey have been there and done it ourselves. I’m so lucky that I’ve got such an amazing family,” he said.

Joe also briefly spoke about how he was raised in an all-female environment when he was younger. He said that he wants the boys in his family to grow up and respect women as he does.

He also revealed that his mum and Stacey are very close and independent, something he wouldn’t have “any other way”.

Joe and Stacey

Joe and Stacey in 2016, the year they started their relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2016.

They had previously met a few years prior, however, on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

In May 2019, the couple had their first child together, a little boy called Rex.

Joe and Stacey got engaged in December 2020 and were planning on getting married last summer, until Stacey fell pregnant again.

They welcomed their second child, Rose, in October 2021, on Stacey’s birthday.

Their family also consists of two children Stacey had from previous relationships – Leighton and Zachary.

Joe also has a son from a previous relationship – Harry, who’s 14.

Stacey and Joe are reportedly looking to be planning on getting married later this year.

