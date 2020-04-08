Joe Swash thinks he had coronavirus at the Dancing On Ice final

Joe Swash has revealed he thinks he was suffering from coronavirus during the Dancing On Ice final after suffering from sickness that saw him bedridden.

Joe Swash thinks he had coronavirus during the Dancing On Ice final (Credit: ITV)

The 38-year-old went on to win the show but felt poorly during the last week of filming with a fever, vomiting and an ear infection.

"In the final week of the competition I was really ill, I had a bad ear, I was being sick quite a lot, I had fever," Joe told The Mirror.

"I think I may have had corona in the last week of Dancing On Ice."

Joe went on to reveal that he was exhausted after winning the final. He claims he "let himself go" and only returned to exercise recently.

'My body gave up'

He explained: "When I finished the show, my body just gave up on me, my shoulders, my knees, so I hadn't exercised for two or three weeks.

"And the other day I did some exercise in the garden and I am so sore! Everything is killing me!"

Joe is currently at home with girlfriend Stacey Solomon and their children. She joked that she could end up pregnant again because she finds Joe sexy when he does household chores.

'Never looked sexier'

Posting on Instagram stories Stacey said: "He's trying to get me pregnant again.

"He's trying to distract me by moaning about my plastic plant hanging from the oven."

In another post, she had revealed that Joe "never looked sexier" than the moment she sat on the sofa watching Joe clean their patio door.

Once the job was complete, Stacey, 30, took a snap of her man with the cleaning supplies in hand. She cheekily captioned the photo: "This is how we got pregnant the last time."

'Hands full'

However, Joe revealed that the couple don't have any plans to expand their brood. He said they "have their hands full" at the moment.

Joe and Stacey share baby Rex as well as Stacey's boys from previous relationships Leighton and Zachary.

Joe also has a son, Harry, with his former partner.

