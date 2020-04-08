Joe Swash thinks he had coronavirus at the Dancing On Ice final

Joe Swash has revealed he thinks he was suffering from coronavirus during the Dancing On Ice final after suffering from sickness that saw him bedridden.
The 38-year-old went on to win the show but felt poorly during the last week of filming with a fever, vomiting and an ear infection.
"In the final week of the competition I was really ill, I had a bad ear, I was being sick quite a lot, I had fever," Joe told The Mirror.
"I think I may have had corona in the last week of Dancing On Ice."
Joe went on to reveal that he was exhausted after winning the final. He claims he "let himself go" and only returned to exercise recently.
'My body gave up'
He explained: "When I finished the show, my body just gave up on me, my shoulders, my knees, so I hadn't exercised for two or three weeks.
"And the other day I did some exercise in the garden and I am so sore! Everything is killing me!"
Bunnndddllleeee.... We finally have him back 🥳 😂 We’ve missed you sooooo much but it was ALL worth it... Me and all of our boys are so proud of you and so lucky to have a role model in our lives to show us that if you give something you care about absolutely EVERYTHING you’ve got and work as hard as you can you can achieve the impossible... it certainly felt impossible when you started 😂 can’t wait to actually wake up with you every morning... 🤍 We love you to the moon and back 🤍 Thank you all he couldn’t have done it without you, love you 🤍
Joe is currently at home with girlfriend Stacey Solomon and their children. She joked that she could end up pregnant again because she finds Joe sexy when he does household chores.
'Never looked sexier'
Posting on Instagram stories Stacey said: "He's trying to get me pregnant again.
"He's trying to distract me by moaning about my plastic plant hanging from the oven."
In another post, she had revealed that Joe "never looked sexier" than the moment she sat on the sofa watching Joe clean their patio door.
🤍 Garden Date Night 🤍 doesn’t matter what we do we do, I just love spending time with you 🖤 Not sure Hoe feels the same after the amount of time it took to take this picture 😂😂 Tonight we managed to get the boys to bed while it was still light out! Hallelujah 😂 We aren’t 100% up to date with all of the school work and the boys lay ins are getting longer and longer but today we had sea themed sandwiches and i tidied a drawer 🤷♀️ so... swings and roundabouts 😂 I Hope you’re all ok and reminding yourself how amazing you are even when things feel like they’re not going how they should be. We are all just doing what we can and that’s ENOUGH 🤍 Thinking of all of the key workers who are out on the frontline keeping the country running and safe every day, which always makes me feel very lucky to be in quarantine with my family even when they’re farting, arguing, wiping their bogies on the sofa or asking for more food after they’ve eating the entire fridge 🤍
Once the job was complete, Stacey, 30, took a snap of her man with the cleaning supplies in hand. She cheekily captioned the photo: "This is how we got pregnant the last time."
'Hands full'
However, Joe revealed that the couple don't have any plans to expand their brood. He said they "have their hands full" at the moment.
Joe and Stacey share baby Rex as well as Stacey's boys from previous relationships Leighton and Zachary.
Joe also has a son, Harry, with his former partner.
