Joe Pasquale has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being involved in an accident that “almost killed him”.

The 62-year-old comedian revealed the incident took place backstage after a show.

The star almost died recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Joe Pasquale in hospital dash

Comedian Joe revealed that he was involved in an accident that almost killed him recently.

The 62-year-old spoke about the accident that could have seen him lose his life during an appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast.

Joe explained that the accident took place after a show. It happened just after he’d finished the second night of his new tour at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

“I nearly died at the weekend. I nearly killed myself, I nearly died, I really did. That close. In the act I have a great big pair of moose antlers and they’re huge things – they’ve got like these huge prongs sticking on. And the gag is I have to put them on my head and I go ‘I put too much mousse on me hair,” Joe told the publication.

The comedian fell on some moose antlers (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Joe Pasquale involved in accident that ‘nearly killed him’

Joe then continued, saying that when the curtain came down, his props were lying around in the darkness backstage.

Amongst the props were the moose antlers.

“And I’m starting to put all my props away and I literally trip over my moose head. And it was in slow motion. My moose head’s on the floor all sticking up and I’m starting to go down – I’m falling on to the moose head,” he then continued.

He then said he thought he would die if he impaled his stomach on the moose antlers.

The comedian then continued, explaining that he didn’t impale himself on the antlers. However, he did need seven stitches in his leg.

Joe has a ‘hole’ in his leg (Credit: ITV)

Joe talks injury

“I am 62, but I am quite nimble for a bloke of my age. So I had one leg on the ground, the other one’s hanging out there to the right hand side, and I managed to push myself over. My torso went over the top of the moose head,” he said.

“It was like Tom Cruise in the new Mission Impossible film. I actually twisted round on to my back as well – all in a split second. It was all in a split second. And as I came down on the moose’s head, on its prongs, it only got me in the back of the leg. It really hurt, but I thought ‘that’s ok’,” he then said.

He then went to see the tour manager, who went “white” when he saw Joe’s injury. A medic then told him he needed to go to A&E. He went the next morning and got stitches.

“I’ve got a great big hole in the back of my leg, but if I’d gone straight down on my belly I’d be dead,” he said.

