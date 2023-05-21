Jodie Marsh declares she’s ‘fat’ and looks ‘a mess’ in rare return to limelight

Jodie Marsh has said she’s “fat” and looks “a mess” but is too busy to care, after opening an animal rescue.

The former glamour model, 44, decided she wanted to step away from celebrity life when her mother became ill.

Jodie Marsh rose to fame as a glamour model (Credit: Splash News)

She realised there was more to life, and lived out her dream of opening an animal rescue centre instead.

Speaking to The Sun, she said she doesn’t have time to keep up her appearance.

She said: “You might recognise me as someone that used to be glamorous, sexy, a bodybuilder and everything else, but now I’m just a farm girl and I look a mess.”

She added: “The reason I’m now fat and haven’t got a six pack is because I don’t have time to eat properly or even do the food shopping. Not ever.

“I used to cook healthy meals and don’t have time for that anymore.

“I don’t gym at the moment either, I don’t have time. It’s manic.”

Jodie Marsh has given up celebrity life (Credit: ITV)

What inspired Jodie?

Jodie’s mum was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. And realising life is too short, Jodie went on to start a charity at her farm, funded by her OnlyFans. Costing £4,000 a week to run, she looks after emus, llamas, goats and guinea pigs.

Fripps Farm, which is now recognised as a C.I.C. (Community Interest Company), started with some dogs and goats. It’s now home to more than 250 animals.

The website’s introduction reads: “Jodie will take any animal that needs a home. Jodie’s aim is to give animals the best possible life, catering for all their needs and also to give them the love that they need. Jodie has saved many animals from slaughter and she plans to save lots more!! Jodie will take the animals that no one else wants and Fripps Farm has been the last resort for many of the animals here, when nobody else would take them.”

