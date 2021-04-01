‘Jobless’ former GMB host Piers Morgan has begged his fans for help in his “hour of need”.

Piers made the impassioned plea this afternoon (April 1) on Instagram.

The former breakfast TV anchor also admitted that his earlier post about returning to GMB was an April Fools Day joke.

Piers Morgan called himself ‘jobless’ following his GMB departure (Credit: Splash News)

What did ex-GMB host Piers Morgan ask fans to do?

Speaking in a video posted on his grid, Piers urged his followers to help him in his “hour of need”.

He said: “Okay, it’s gone midday so I can tell you that I’m not actually going back to Good Morning Britain, that was just a little April Fools joke.

“But ooh did I catch some big fish with this one – most amusing.”

Read more: Piers Morgan declares he’s returning to GMB

He then got to the crux of the matter.

“It’s also the publication day for the paperback of my book Wake Up, which is a clarion call for a defence of freedom of speech and the right to have an opinion and an end to this ridiculous cancel culture that is currently wrecking our society.

“Let’s get back to what made Britain great, the ability to disagree with each other and then go and have a pint at the pub, not try and wreck each other’s lives for a difference of opinion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

‘Help an old jobless man’

He then told his followers where they could get his book at a “dirt cheap” price.

“If you want to buy the paperback and show your support for this campaign then go to Tesco, Asda, WH Smith or Sainsbury’s or go online at Amazon and you’ll get it at dirt cheap prices.

Read more: Alex Beresford quits Twitter following constant racist abuse

“And do you know what, I can’t think of a better way to stick it to the cancel culture mob than to take the paperback of my book to number one as well.”

Let’s get back to what made Britain great, the ability to disagree with each other and then go and have a pint at the pub, not try and wreck each other’s lives for a difference of opinion.

Piers ended his plea: “So help an old jobless man in his hour of need.”

What did Piers’ followers say about his post?

Piers’ followers were full of support for the star.

One said: “Missing your debates on GMB, that’s for sure.”

Another added: “While I don’t always agree with your opinions I appreciate your honesty and self respect.”

A third commented: “Well said Piers.”

What do you think of Piers’ plea? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.