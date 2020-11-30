Joan Collins slams lockdown as an affront to her ‘civil liberties’ and vows to spend Christmas with her grandchildren

Joan Collins has shared her anti-lockdown stance. The Dame, 87, says she finds the current measures Draconian and is desperate to have a normal Christmas this year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the former Dynasty star called lockdown an affront: ‘To my civil rights, my human rights, my rights to live as a civilised human being and not in a draconian society, being watched over by the Stasi.”

And she says she fully intends to spend Christmas along with her husband Percy Gibson, her children and grandchildren.

Explaining: “We intend to have the kids and grandkids over, if we can, with Percy doing the ‘heavy lifting’ in the kitchen, like the turkey, while I dress the table. But we’re going to make it work, whatever we’re ‘allowed’.”

Dame Joan Collins says she’s had enough of strict COVID rules (Credit: SplashNews)

What are the lockdown rules this Christmas?

As of now lockdown rules are set to be relaxed from December 23 -27.

Households are allowed to mix across three household bubbles.

However, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has strongly urged against families hugging or kissing their grandparents.

Speaking at a Number 10 news conference, Whitty said: “Would I encourage someone to hug and kiss their elderly relatives? No I would not.

“It’s not against the law – and that’s the whole point – you can do it within the rules that are there, but it does not make sense because you could be carrying the virus.

Joan says she and Percy intend to spend Christmas with the grandchildren (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Joan Collins said about COVID rules?

Before adding: “And, if you’ve got an elderly relative, that would not be the thing you would want to do in a period where we’re running up to a point where, actually, we might be able to protect older people.”

Joan previously recalled getting into a heated argument with a French IKEA security guard over COVID rules.

Writing for The Spectator, she says the guard told her that her plastic face visor wasn’t acceptable.

And that she needed to wear fabric face mask.

In fact, she recalled: “An officious gendarme became deeply offended by it.

“And while I was mulling over the benefits of Ikea’s Gravadlax vs its smoked salmon, he pounced.



“Gesticulating in Gallic fashion, he yelled at me to put on a proper mask, because visors aren’t legal.

“Chastised, I slunk away, muttering an Anglo-Saxon expletive under my breath, which, as he glared at me, I feared he might have understood.”

