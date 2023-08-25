Joan Collins, 90, stuns fans with white bikini snap: ‘The weather isn’t the only thing that’s hot!’

Dynasty legend Dame Joan Collins stunned her fans this week as she shared a gorgeous bikini photo on Instagram.

The acting legend might have turned 90 this summer but she didn’t look a day over 21 as she posed in the pool with her husband Percy Gibson in a pretty white halterneck.

It seems Joan and fellow actor Percy Gibson, 58, are currently enjoying the European heatwave at their holiday home St Tropez.

“Only one place to be in this 96° heat!” she quipped in the caption, but one fan was quick to tell her: “The weather isn’t the only thing that’s hot!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe)

“You always look so glamorous Dame Joan! Fabulous!!” came another comment.

“You are an ageless beauty, Joan!” a third person said, while someone else agreed: “C’mon! You look like kids!!!”

Another fan also told her: “Percy is one very lucky man. Joan you shine.”

“Perfect poolside photo, you look gorgeous,” somebody else said.

Who is Joan Collins’ husband?

Joan has been married to Peruvian-born Percy Gibson since 2002. Like Joan, he is an actor and also a producer. He is her fifth husband and over 30 years her junior.

The couple spend time between their various homes in London, Los Angeles, New York and France (alright for some!)

They made a joint appearance on Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire back in 2005.

Joan Collins married her fifth husband, Percy, in 2002 (Credit: Channel 4)

Previously, Joan has been married to actors Maxwell Reed (1952-56) and Anthony Newley (1963-71), film producer Ron Kass (1972-83) and Swedish pop-star Peter Holm (1985-87).

Joan has three children who are now all in their fifties. With the late Anthony Newley, she had Tara, who is now a journalist and writer, and Alexander, who is an artist. Alexander, also known as Sacha, has painted actors such as Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh.

Joan also had another daughter, Katy, with the late Ron Kass.

Read More: Joan Collins’ volatile relationship with sister Jackie explored in new film Lady Boss

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.