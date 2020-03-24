Jo Wood's brother has died after being taken to hospital with suspected coronavirus

Jo Wood's brother has died of suspect coronavirus.

The 65-year-old former model - who was previously married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood - paid tribute to her sibling Paul Karslake, who died on Monday morning (March 23) after being rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties on Sunday.

According to The Sun Online , a source said that the family believe he had coronavirus as his decline was "incredibly sudden" and the 61 year old hadn't been ill prior to his death.

Read More:Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers "very sick" with suspected coronavirus

Jo paid tribute to her sibling on Instagram and posted a picture of the pair together.

She wrote: "This is my brother @Paulkarslakefa who died today.. I love him so much I'll miss him so much... a funny, talented, wonderful, father, husband and brother... life won't be the same without him. RIP brother. I love you #brother #heartbroken #seeyouontheotherside #alwaysinmyheart."

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Paul Karslake (@paulkarslakefa) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Read More:Linda Lusardi 'holding in there' as she tests positive for coronavirus

A statement on Paul's Instagram page confirmed that he had passed away, although stated that the artist's cause of death is currently unclear.

The statement, posted yesterday, said: "It is with deep sorrow that we have to announce Paul's sad passing this morning.

Life won't be the same without him. RIP brother.

"He was taken to hospital to hospital yesterday morning with breathing problems and at present we do not know the exact cause of his passing.

"The family have also asked that you try not to go to Paul's workshop as it is shut and in this current time it is dangerous to gather with the guidelines for self isolation.

Read More:Paul Sinha pays tribute after friend dies from coronavirus

"It is however appreciated how much he was loved.

"Paul was a fantastic husband, a wonderful father, an amazing family man and an excellent friend to all. He is now at peace.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story