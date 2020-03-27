The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 27th March 2020
Jo Wood confirms her brother died from COVID-19 - as she shares coronavirus conspiracy theory

She paid tribute to him

Jo Wood has confirmed her brother Paul Karslake did die from coronavirus - as she shared the conspiracy theory that the virus was started in a laboratory.

Jo Wood has confirmed her brother died from coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Paul, 61, who was an artist, died on Monday. He had been rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

She left a touching tribute to him on her Instagram, writing: "This is my brother @Paulkarslakefea who died today.. I love him so much I'll miss him so much.

"A funny talented wonderful father husband and brother... Life won't be the same without him. RIP brother. I love you"

She shared another pic of herself with brother Paul, both of them in fits of giggles.

"We laughed... I loved laughing with my brother. Such great memories," Jo wrote.

We laughed .... I loved laughing with my brother .. such great memories 🙏🏼

Jo, 63, also tweeted: "So it was COVID that took my brothers life on Monday .. a deadly virus that escaped from a lab and it’s affected the whole world.. this can’t happen again it’s messed up !!! #banthiss**t #timeforchange."

A source on Tuesday said Paul's decline was "incredibly sudden" and he hadn’t been ill before dying.

Jo, who was formerly married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie, now has her own beauty brand. She describes herself as having a "love of aliens & UFOs" on her Twitter profile.

