Jo Wood confirms her brother died from COVID-19 - as she shares coronavirus conspiracy theory

Jo Wood has confirmed her brother Paul Karslake did die from coronavirus - as she shared the conspiracy theory that the virus was started in a laboratory.
Paul, 61, who was an artist, died on Monday. He had been rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.
She left a touching tribute to him on her Instagram, writing: "This is my brother @Paulkarslakefea who died today.. I love him so much I'll miss him so much.
"A funny talented wonderful father husband and brother... Life won't be the same without him. RIP brother. I love you"
She shared another pic of herself with brother Paul, both of them in fits of giggles.
"We laughed... I loved laughing with my brother. Such great memories," Jo wrote.
"Life won't be the same without him."
Jo, 63, also tweeted: "So it was COVID that took my brothers life on Monday .. a deadly virus that escaped from a lab and it’s affected the whole world.. this can’t happen again it’s messed up !!! #banthiss**t #timeforchange."
A source on Tuesday said Paul's decline was "incredibly sudden" and he hadn’t been ill before dying.
So it was COVID that took my brothers life on Monday .. a deadly virus that escaped from a lab and it’s affected the whole world .. this can’t happen again it’s messed up !!! #banthisshit #timeforchange pic.twitter.com/TnwIrIaJog
— Jo Wood (@JoWoodOfficial) March 26, 2020
Jo, who was formerly married to Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie, now has her own beauty brand. She describes herself as having a "love of aliens & UFOs" on her Twitter profile.
