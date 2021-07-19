Jim Murray teams up with Robson Green for their show Icelandic Fly-Fishing Adventure as they explore how fly-fishing can be used as therapy.

The new ITV documentary series features actors Robson Green and Jim Murray as they bond over their love of the activity and how it can be used as a therapeutic tool.

The first episode, which airs again tonight, Robson and Jim arrive in Iceland and take to the road to begin their search for wild Atlantic salmon.

Who is Jim Murray? How old is he?

Jim Murray is an actor who also goes by the name James Murray.

He was born in Manchester in 1975, which makes him 46-years-old.

As a child, the actor gained a classics scholarship to Malvern College boarding school in Worcestershire. He later earned a degree in film and then became an actor.

What shows has Jim Murray been in?

Jim Murray has appeared in over thirty TV shows and films over his career.

One of his first roles was in Coronation Street in 1998, where he appeared for five episodes as the character of Sandy Hunter.

His break came when Jim appeared in ITV’s Primeval in 2008 as expert tracker Stephen Hart.

He’s also appeared in US comedy-drama CHAOS in 2011 as lead character Billy Collins, in the Russell T Davies drama Cucumber in 2015, where he played conflicted character Daniel Coltrane and in the Ryan Reynolds film 6 Underground in 2019 as Caleb.

James Murray on the set of Chaos in 2011 (Splash News)

What happened to his daughter?

Jim met his wife Sarah Parish, who is also an actor, in 2005. They married two years later.

The couple had their first child Ella-Jayne in May 2008, five weeks prematurely.

James Murray and wife Sarah Parish, pictured in 2014 (Splash News)

She was born with a rare genetic condition called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome and sadly passed away at just eight months old from a heart defect.

In her memory, the couple later founded the Murray Parish Trust, which raises money for children’s emergency care in South England, where they are based.

They have a second daughter, Nell, who was born in November 2009.

Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly Fishing Adventure airs on ITV, tonight, at 10.45pm.

