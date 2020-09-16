Jim Davidson sparked fury with an expletive-filled rant about Diversity, in which he suggested they do a “mugging thing”.

The 66-year-old comedian blasted the dance troupe’s recent controversial Britain’s Got Talent performance.

The dance narrated the death of George Floyd among other recent events. It has received more than 23,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Jim Davidson blasted Diversity for their recent controversial BGT performance (Credit: YouTube)

Jim claimed Diversity “don’t give a [expletive]” about George and just “want to be famous”.

What did Jim Davidson say about Diversity?

Speaking on his YouTube channel in a video titled ‘Who Needs Diversity?’, he said: “Diversity, what the [bleep] do you want?

“You want to be famous, don’t you? You want to be all around the world.

“That’s why you’re doing it, you don’t give a [bleep] about George. [Expletive] ridiculous.

“What more can people do before you say, ‘Oh that’s enough now?’ You don’t see white couples on adverts anymore, do you?

“Most TV presenters are non-white. The Golden Girls, that’s being made by black people.

“Tom and Jerry’s mum will probably be reinstated.

“And there’s loads of white people sticking up for you.

Diversity has faced backlash for their performance (Credit: ITV)

“Young white girls walking around with banners, ‘defund the police’, ‘support black people’. Well, I say most young girls.

“Gemma’s sister is not holding up a banner as she was violently mugged by three black men.

“Perhaps Diversity can do a mugging thing.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner also branded the performance the “most indulgent piece of stuff” he has “seen in a while”.

He added: “They’re all dressed as BLM people, of course, and they ended up with a policeman’s knee on the neck of a black man.

“I thought that was the most indulgent piece of stuff I’ve seen in ages. What was the point?

The routine referred to George Floyd’s murder (Credit: ITV)

“Why do we have to re-enact some poor man’s death?”

Several stars have hit out at Jim following his rant.

What did critics say?

Singer/songwriter Lisa Moorish took to Twitter to ask veterans charity Care After Combat if they are going to “drop” Jim from their campaign.

And novelist Matt Haig wrote: “I am old enough to remember Jim Davidson having a mainstream ITV show.

“That he no longer does gives me faith that progress exists.”

Jim has been slammed for his remarks (Credit: YouTube)

One person added: “People are praising #JimDavidson for his racist rant.

“No wonder we will never move forward as a nation while divisions continue to exist.”

This comes after ITV backed Diversity yesterday, amid the backlash over their Britain’s Got Talent performance.

What did ITV say?

In a statement published on their website, an ITV spokesman said: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show.

“Which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms.

“ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

