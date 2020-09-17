Jim Davidson insists he won’t be bullied over his controversial Diversity comments

Jim Davidson has insisted he won’t “shut up” following his controversial comments about Diversity and the group’s Black Lives Matter dance.

The 66-year-old comedian blasted the dance troupe’s recent controversial Britain’s Got Talent performance – which narrated the death of George Floyd, among other recent events.

It has received more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom.

What did Jim Davidson say about Diversity?

Jim branded it “ridiculous”, claiming they “don’t give a [bleep]” about George.

And now in a follow-up YouTube video, he has insisted he won’t be “kicked off the TV”.

He added: “I cannot be bullied, shut up or kicked off the TV.”

In his original video, Jim slammed the dance troupe.

Speaking on his channel in a video titled Who Needs Diversity?, he said: “Diversity, what the [bleep] do you want? You want to be famous, don’t you? You want to be all around the world.

What more can people do before you say, ‘Oh that’s enough now?’

“That’s why you’re doing it, you don’t give a [bleep about George. [Bleeping] ridiculous. What more can people do before you say, ‘Oh that’s enough now?’ You don’t see white couples on adverts anymore, do you? Most TV presenters are non-white.

“And there’s loads of white people sticking up for you. Young white girls walking around with banners, ‘defund the police’, ‘support black people’. Well, I say most young girls.

Jim Davidson calls Diversity performance ‘indulgent’

“Gemma’s sister is not holding up a banner as she was violently mugged by three black men. Perhaps Diversity can do a mugging thing.”

In the routine, the group’s frontman Ashley Banjo was knelt on by a fellow dancer dressed as a policeman, to reflect the way George was killed by officers.

Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Jim branded the performance the “most indulgent piece of stuff” he has seen in a while.

