Jesy Nelson stuns with 'wild' natural hair as she shares sultry selfies

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson looks phenomenal as she shows off her natural hair on Instagram.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a series of sexy selfies.

Jesy Nelson has been delighting herself and fans during lockdown (Credit: Splash)

Read more: The Queen marks Prince Charlotte's birthday with adorable snaps

She shared one that showed her natural curly hair. Looking absolutely stunning, she captioned the photo with: "She's wild today."

And in another her hair is swept back with the caption: "Feel like I'm getting alright and me makeup now."

Jesy let her hair dry naturally (Image credit: Instagram)

Indeed the singer's make-up looks flawless. With heavily lined lips, thick lashes and incredibly neat brows - she's clearly got a knack for make-up artistry while on lockdown.

"She's wild today"

Elsewhere on her profile she's shared a quirky video to her 6.7 million followers.

Read more: Coronation Street fans pray that evil Geoff ISN'T dead

In the video she dons a beard filter and pretends to be a Cockney-accented electrician called Gary.

She addressed her fans with: "What's going on everyone, Gary here, just thought I'd do a quick post cos me and my mate Steve are still working in lockdaaan."

Many of her fans saw the humour in the silly video, while others wondered if the boredom of lockdown had finally got to the singer.

Jesy's make-up looks flawless (Image credit: Instagram)

One wrote: "Keeping us entertained in quarantine, we love."

While another joked: "You're too funny. I love you Jess!"

"Keeping us entertained in quarantine"

A third quipped: "Jesy omg😂what has lockdown done to you."

Read more: Joe Wicks in hospital fighting off infection after hand injury

And a fourth posted: "What lockdown has come to" while a fifth chimed in with: "You're really bored OMG hahahahaha!"

This all comes just a month after she announced that she had split from her boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Jesy had dated the former Love Island star for 16 months and he was a regular presence on her social media accounts.

News broke on April 9 that the couple had split. A source told The Sun: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

The star appears to be getting over her break-up by updating her fans with a mixture of funny videos and sexy looks.

What do you think of Jesy's natural hair look? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.