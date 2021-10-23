Jesy Nelson has been defended by her older sister Jade, following her clash with former Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The pair hit the headlines earlier this month after Leigh-Anne accused Jesy of “blackfishing” in her latest music video.

Now, Jesy’s sister has publicly supported her in a social media post.

Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock feud rumbles on

Taking to Instagram yesterday (October 22), Jade shared a lengthy post to her profile.

While she didn’t specifically name anyone in the message, the post could be directed at Leigh-Anne.

Jade penned: “When bullies deliberately, and under-handedly set out to hurt someone they never expect to get caught.

“That’s why they try to get other people to do it for them.

“However, when they are exposed for and the victim simply stands up for themselves the bully quickly tries to turn the tables to make the victim take the blame.

“That’s what bullies do.”

Supporting Jesy, she added: “I was taught never to be intimidated by bullies, but to stand up for myself when I have been wronged.

“My sister was targeted and bullied throughout her career. The people who knew her best knew the exact extent to how bullying affected her.

“They should also know the potential impact of this new wave of bullying could have.”

My sister was targeted and bullied throughout her career

In addition, Jade warned: “Is this really what you want to do? Please all of you, media and everyone, just stop, because you know her heart, her authenticity, her complete accepting and uncritical nature, I know you do.”

ED! has contacted Leigh-Anne’s representative for comment.

Jade’s post follows shortly after Jesy and Leigh-Anne’s public spat.

Jesy and Leigh-Anne’s spat

Following Jesy’s debut solo single Boyz, Leigh-Anne criticised the star in a series of leaked messages.

The private messages – posted by Influencer No Hun – accused Jesy of “blackfishing”.

In one, believed to sent from Leigh-Anne’s profile, it read: “She [Jesy] blocked us. Cut us off. Horrible person.”

Responding to blackfishing claims, Jesy later said: “I love black culture. I love black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on. I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.”

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne’s fiancé, Andre Gray, seemingly addressed the drama at her recent 30th birthday party.

In a speech, he said: “If you’re going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, fiancée and children, there’s gonna be a problem.”

