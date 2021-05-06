Jesy Nelson ‘severs all ties with Little Mix girls’ leaving fans devastated

Jesy Nelson has reportedly cut all ties with her former band Little Mix, as she embarks on a solo career.

The musician departed from the girl group in December, after nine years of topping the charts with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Now, Jesy is apparently ready for a fresh start without her pals.

Jesy Nelson has ‘severed all ties with Little Mix’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old singer has not spoken to the trio in months.

A source claims: “The plan was always to stay in touch but that just hasn’t happened because Jesy didn’t want it.

“She wants to sever ties and start again — that seems to be both professionally and personally.”

She wants to sever ties and start again

Meanwhile, a second insider added that Jesy’s solo career felt like a bit of a “dig”.

They alleged: “The truth is, the girls really thought Jesy would take a break for a while rather than come back as a solo artist immediately.”

ED! has contacted Little Mix and Jesy’s reps for comment.

Jesy quit Little Mix in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix?

Furthermore, in a recent interview, Jesy opened up on her decision to quit the band.

She admitted spending lockdown with her family was the “happiest I’d ever felt”.

However, Jesy reached “breaking point” while returning to work for single Sweet Melody.

Read more: Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Andre Gray

The star told Cosmopolitan: “I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety. Whenever we had a music video, I put an enormous amount of pressure on myself to try and lose weight.

“I have a fear of looking back on the camera. If I don’t like what I see, I find it so hard to be in front of the camera and feel amazing and perform.”

The singer recently opened up on her decision to leave (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Little Mix fans react?

Meanwhile, Little Mix fans appear devastated over the alleged rift.

On Twitter, one said: “It’s really interesting, heartbreaking really, to read the distance Jesy puts between herself and Little Mix in her new interview. I know it’s a classic tactic for band members going solo, but it still makes me sad.”

A second wrote: “I hate the label or management that decided it’s best for Jesy not to interact with the remaining @LittleMix girls and vice versa after the split. Mixers would love to see them supporting and loving each other even though they went their separate ways.”

Read more: Little Mix having therapy together following Jesy Nelson’s exit

Another pointed out: “The rest of Little Mix don’t even follow Jesy on Instagram anymore & Jesy didn’t comment on Leigh’s pregnancy announcement. How can anyone say they’re still friends?”

However, one called the split “bittersweet”.

They shared: “It’s bittersweet but we all know how much the girls love each other and that her departure from the group was because of stress and the pressure. A new chapter of their lives for both Jesy and Little Mix.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.