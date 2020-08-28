Jesy Nelson praised for her honesty as she reveals one-stone weight gain

Jesy Nelson admits she’s gained one stone in weight in recent months.

However, the Little Mix star, 29, seems unbothered.

She says the weight gain is due to living her “best life”.

She also encouraged her fans to not worry if they’ve put on a little weight recently.

The singer says “she’s right there” with her “podgy belly” as she shared a before and after snap.

Jesy reassures her fans ‘we’re all human’

Jesy Nelson says she’s put on a little weight in recent weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing on social media, she offered words of support to her legions of fans.

In view of her some 6.9 million Instagram followers, she penned: “I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know.

“I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the [bleep] I’ve wanted and living my best life.

“But for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourself right now just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks.

Jesy Nelson told fans to remember “we all have our good days and bad days” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Remember we’re all human and we all have our good days and bad days and days when we feel banging and other days when we feel absolutely rotten and that’s OK.

“You’re all beautiful in you’re own unique ways and there is no one in the world like you and that is what makes us special.”

Her fans and celebrity mates reassured the former X Factor winner that she still looks amazing.

Kim Woodburn wrote: “Gorgeous.”

One fan praised: “You’re so inspirational. I love you,” and another gushed: “We love you so much. You are so beautiful no matter what.”

Jesy Nelson has been a victim of online trolls for years

The Little Mix star opened up about the abuse she’s received from trolls in her BBC Three documentary (Credit: BBC)

Jesy has previously spoken about her past self-esteem issues.

She says she has been viciously trolled since she won the X Factor in 2011 with Little Mix.

On her BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’, she said she had even contemplated taking her own life.

She said: “The only way I can describe the pain is like constantly being heartbroken.

“I remember going to the kitchen and I just took as many tablets as I could.

“Then my ex, who was with me at the time, he woke up and was like, ‘why are you crying?’ I kept saying, ‘I just want to die’.”

She was rushed to hospital, and fortunately didn’t suffer any lasting complications.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

