Jesy Nelson hits back as Katie Hopkins brands her ‘desperate and weak’ for Instagram photos

Jesy Nelson has hit back at Katie Hopkins after she branded her "desperate and weak" for sharing racy photos.

The Little Mix star always wows fans with her stunning Instagram pictures.

However, Katie took aim at Jesy and called her out on Twitter - something that's been met with much criticism.

These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere.



Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily. pic.twitter.com/spPSjLYhK6 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 11, 2020

Read more: Jesy Nelson stuns with 'wild' natural hair as she shares sultry selfies

Katie posted two images from Jesy's Instagram.

One showed the singer posing in a bikini while the other showed Jesy showcasing her incredible abs.

Katie wrote on Twitter: "These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere.

"Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily."

However, it seems Jesy hit back as she decided to post another photo of herself to Instagram.

The picture showed the star showing off her toned abs in a crop top and trousers.

She captioned the post: "Have another one hun," followed by a wink face emoji.

Meanwhile, after trending on Twitter, Katie made another joke regarding her tweet about Jesy.

She wrote: "Husband: 'Why are you trending on Twitter?' Me: 'Because I asked girls to be strong.'"

People criticised Katie for his comments about Jesy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last year, Jesy revealed she attempted to take her own life following horrible social media bullying.

What did she say?

She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having.

In her BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, Jesy said she "starved herself for a week" before performing on The X Factor back in November 2013 after receiving comments about her weight.

After this X Factor performance, Katie had tweeted: "Packet Mix have still got a chubber in their ranks. Less Little Mix. More Pick n Mix."

Jesy revealed she attempted to take her own life following a horrible social media bullying (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split 'as coronavirus drives them apart'

Speaking about the abuse in the moving programme last year, Jesy said: "All I remember feeling at that time is what’s the [bleep] point?

"I starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat.

"That is the pinnacle point for me when I got severely depressed and it just spiralled out of control."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.