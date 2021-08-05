Jesy Nelson deletes everything from Instagram ahead of debut solo single

Jesy Nelson has deleted the contents of her Instagram account ahead of the release of her new music.

The former Little Mix star has unfollowed everyone from the social media page and removed all of her previous posts.

Jesy, 30, now has a clean slate ahead of the rumoured release of her debut solo single.

Jesy Nelson has wiped her Instagram account(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reports suggest that she is hoping to unveil her first-ever track without her former bandmates in September.

Jesy – who quit Little Mix in December 2020 – now has just a red circle as a profile picture on Instagram.

According to a report by The Sun Jesy has spent the last few months in the studio focusing on building a base of tracks for her solo effort.

A source revealed: “Her new record label Polydor are keen to strike while the iron is hot, so they are throwing everything at her project and want the first single out in a matter of weeks.

“It is more upbeat than some might be expecting and there will be plenty of choreography in the video.”

Little Mix are now a trio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Refreshing’ change for Jesy Nelson

The source also hinted that Jesy has found working alone to be a welcome change from her days in a band.

They added: “The difference this time is that she is not comparing herself to her bandmates.

“It’s been so refreshing for her. Jesy has been working hard and is feeling really positive about this new chapter of her career.”

When Jesy quit Little Mix she cited the impact being in the group had been having on her mental health as a reason why she needed time out.

At the time she wrote on Instagram: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

Little Mix before Jesy quit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

Jesy signed a new record deal with Polydor earlier this year.

Prior to deleting everything from her account, she hinted at fans that she was moving on, sharing two bikini snaps alongside the caption “a new era is coming”.

