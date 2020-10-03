Jesy Nelson has made things official with her new boyfriend Sean Sagar.

She’s shared some VERY loved up snaps with the hunky actor on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy, 29, shared a picture of Sean, 30, nuzzling her neck.

While this was then followed up with the pair of them pulling silly faces.

Addressing her some 7.1 million Instagram fans, she captioned the snap with: ‘Everything’ and a heart emoji.

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?

In fact, this is the first time she has posted pictures with the star on her Insta grid.

Her new relationship comes six months after she broke up from her long-term boyfriend Chris Hughes.

She dated the former Love Island star, 27, for 16 months.

A source told The Sun Online at the time: “Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they’re still really good friends.

“Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course – they’re both absolutely fine.”

How did Jesy and Sean meet?

Jesy and Sagar reportedly met during lockdown.

However, at first Jesy denied they were dating. She even released a statement in June saying they were just mates.

But they were then spotted out on a date in July. The pair were papped at a trendy restaurant in London.

They were also snapped enjoying a cosy getaway to Brighton with pals just last month.

It is unknown how the pair met but Sean has previously had a dating profile on Raya.

The exclusive dating app is for those working in the entertainment industry only.

Why is Sean Sagar famous?

Sean is a working actor. He is mostly known for his reoccurring role in Our Girl, starring alongside Michelle Keegan.

Between 2016-2020 he played Private Jaiden ‘Monk’ Montgomery in the hit BBC drama.

He also appeared in a Guy Ritchie movie, The Gentleman, as boxer Mal.

Whereas additional television credits include Trollied, Casualty, Top Boy, and ITV series Sticks and Stones.

In addition, he’s also a working model, and is currently signed up with Milk Model Management.

And he even has a famous sibling. His older brother, Nick Sagar, 32, is also a successful actor.

His past roles include The Princess Switch, Queen of the South, The Haves and Have Nots and Supergirl.

