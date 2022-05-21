Jessica Wright has revealed she given birth to her first baby.

TOWIE cast member Jess, 36, shared an adorable family image with fans to announce the birth and made a touching vow to her newborn.

The happy news follows her marriage to William Lee-Kemp in September 2021, with Jessica confirming her pregnancy last November.

Jessica Wright with husband William Lee-Kemp (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica Wright shares baby news

According to reports, Jessica gave birth to a little boy on Tuesday (May 17).

However, she confirmed the arrival earlier today (Saturday May 21) with a snap of her, William and the tot holding hands.

Making her poignant promise, Jessica captioned the post: “We will hold your hand forever 17~05~22.”

Jess on her pregnancy

Despite her previous fears she may be affected – like her mum and grandmother – by an early menopause, Jessica opened up about how her pregnancy was progressing back in January.

She told The Sun: “To be honest, I just spend the days at home watching TV on the sofa.

I’ve had quite an easy pregnancy.

“So really, it’s a perfect excuse to eat carbs and just chill out.

“I’ve had quite an easy pregnancy. I haven’t actually been sick with it. So that’s always a good thing.”

How followers reacted

Several famous faces from the telly were among those to add their congratulations to the post, including Jessica’s parents.

Her mum Carol expressed her delight in the comments section: “My heart is complete.

“Cannot tell you how proud I am of you both. It was wonderful to experience the journey love you my baby girl.

“You did amazing, he is beyond beautiful.

“Happiest grandparents ever now to have two beautiful bubbas to love and cherish forever.”

Jessica appeared on TOWIE between 2010 and 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica’s dad Mark added, including a blue heart emoji and a clinking champagne flute emoji alongside his words: “Absolutely over the moon xx.”

And Jessica’s sister Natalya was also overjoyed. She wrote: “Our precious boy. The most special week ever. Love you all so much.”

The Only Way Is Essex reality co-stars also offered their best wishes on social media.

“Congrats bub!!” wrote Bobby Norris.

“Omg congratulations,” added Chloe Sims, including a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Ferne McCann echoed that: “Ahhhhhh congratulations darling.”

Chloe Lewis wrote: “Congratulations Jess, sending my love.”

And Debbie Bright posted: “Absolutely over the moon. Big hugs and kisses.”

