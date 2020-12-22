Jess Wright forced to cancel New Year’s trip to Dubai due to Tier 4 rules

Jess Wright has been forced to cancel her New Year’s plans in Dubai with her fiancé William Lee-Kemp.

The former TOWIE star, 35, and big sister to Mark Wright, 33, said ‘devastated is an understatement’ in describing her disappointment.

Taking to social media, she said she and William planned to celebrate their New Year’s in Dubai together.

And that they were paying for one another’s trips as their Christmas presents this year.

Jess Wright admits she isn’t ‘going anywhere’ now

She addressed her some 1.4 million Instagram followers with: “I mean I just cannot … more to the point I was going away for New Year’s with my hubby to be.

“We said that this year we were going to give each other our flights and accommodation for our holiday to Dubai as our Christmas presents to each other.

“We ain’t going anywhere now though guys.”

Finally adding: “To say devastated is an understatement but of course so long as we are safe and healthy that’s all that matters.”

Much of Essex is under Tier 4 restrictions

Visibly upset on her Instagram stories, it seems that Jess has had to cancel her luxury travel plans due to Tier 4 restrictions.

Jess lives in Essex, which the majority is currently under Tier 4.

Under Tier 4 rules, you can only travel abroad if you have a legally permitted reason to.

And travelling for leisure purposes isn’t currently one of the permitted reasons.

What’s more, countries worldwide are currently banning British travel because of fears of the mutant COVID strain spreading.

However, Dubai has yet to close its borders to the UK.

And Jess was only last in Dubai back in October, when lockdown restrictions were temporarily lifted in the UK.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have been spotted in Dubai over the last few days.

Amber Gill, who is in Dubai, claims she had no idea Tier 4 ‘was a thing.’

The 2019 Love Island winner, 23, took to her own Instagram stories to clear things up.

Sharing in view of her 2.7 million plus followers, she claimed: “Just want to put it out there that I had no idea Tier 4 was a thing.

“The flight here was booked way before. I thought the only changes were being made on the 16th meaning I was still allowed to travel for work.”

