Jerry Springer death: Tributes pour in as talk show host passes away ‘peacefully’ aged 79

The death of Jerry Springer has been announced by his family today (April 27). The talk show host is said to have died “peacefully” at his home in Chicago at the age of 79.

Jerry hosted the smash-hit Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, with the series becoming America’s guilty pleasure, famous for its wild and raucous TV moments. His popularity soon spread to the UK.

His last TV appearance came on the American version of The Masked Singer last October.

The death of Jerry Springer was announced today (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Jerry Springer: Family share statement

According to reports, Jerry had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago, with his health taking a turn for the worse this week. He is said to have died after a ‘brief illness’.

He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.

The statement read: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Jerry, with Sharon Osbourne, died ‘peacefully’ at his home (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

Twitter was soon flooded with tributes to the star. One commented: “Man Jerry Springer passed away….RIP Legend.” Another added: “Gen X and Millennials grew up watching his supremely entertaining shows when they stayed home sick from school He was an American cultural icon If his show was around today, he’d have billions of viral views Rest in Peace Jerry.”

Another added: “Damn… Just saw that Jerry Springer passed away at 79… Whether you loved him or hated him, that guy made one heck of an impact on daytime talk shows.” Another concluded: “Rest in paradise, legend.”

Jerry is survived by grown-up daughter Katie.

