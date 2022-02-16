Jeremy Vine rushed to hospital after being ‘knocked out cold’ in bike accident

Jeremy Vine is recovering after being rushed to hospital following a terrifying bike accident.

The presenter, 59, was knocked unconscious after falling off his eight foot penny-farthing bicycle over the weekend.

Appearing on his Channel 5 show today (February 16), Jeremy updated viewers on his condition following the ordeal.

Channel 5 host Jeremy Vine discussed his accident (Credit: Channel 5)

Jeremy Vine opens up on bike accident

Jeremy explained that he is currently sporting a black eye after flying over the handlebars of the vintage bike.

The star displayed the black eye whilst appearing on the show via video link.

Opening the programme, Jeremy said: “I’ve been in the wars a little bit, as my mum would always say.

I’ve been in the wars

“Look at the black eye there, broke my glasses.”

The show went on to show Jeremy’s broken glasses.

Explaining the reason behind his visit to Charing Cross Hospital, he added: “I came off my penny-farthing and when you are on it you are eight foot up. I was on grass – no one around.

"I didn't see the divot, my front wheel went into it and I went over the handlebars and landed on my head."@theJeremyVine is recovering after falling off his penny-farthing while cycling over the weekend. At A&E he was told he was lucky to just have a black eye.#JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/sy3l5xqOya — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 16, 2022

“I think this is what happened. Didn’t see the divert, front wheel into it, over the handle bars, landed on my head, crowd gathered.

“Luckily I have spare glasses. When I went to A&E they said you are fine and you are lucky. And they said they have never written this on the form before ‘was riding a penny-farthing’.”

Jeremy was thankfully wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but was still “knocked out cold”.

How did fans respond?

Fans of the star rushed to social media to show their support.

One said: “Get well soon Jeremy.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear this, wishing you a quick recovery and get back on the bike soon.”

Jeremy was riding his eight foot penny-farthing bike (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, others urged Jeremy to get rid of his penny-farthing bike.

Sharing their concern, one said: “I’m sorry but if you can’t put your feet on the ground your bike isn’t safe or roadworthy!

“Can you image if this had happened on the road? He could have landed on the roof of a car and caused a terrible accident which I assume he’d then have blamed the car driver for!”

A second shared: “He should give up riding his penny-farthing.”

A third posted: “How idiotic to ride a penny-farthing over grass. It’s hard enough riding an all terrain bike over grass.”

However, one commented: “No I don’t think @theJeremyVine should give up cycling, not if it makes him happy. As the saying goes, if you fall off your bicycle, jump back on the saddle and keep peddling!”

