Jeremy Kyle announces his wife is pregnant as he’s set to become a dad again at 58: ‘Our family is complete’

Jeremy Kyle has confirmed his wife Vicky is pregnant – and he will become a dad again for the sixth time.

The former host of ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, 58, and Vicky are set to welcome a daughter into the world.

They already share son Oliver together, who was born in 2020.

Broadcaster Jeremy, who has previously endured treatment for testicular cancer in 2012, told The Sun: “We’re over the moon as our family is complete.”

Jeremy Kyle pregnancy news

Media personality Jeremy, who married former nanny to his kids Victoria in 2021, joked to the tabloid: “Vic says I need to set up a side business by bottling it because I’m 58 and I’ve only got one testicle. But everyone knows that anyway.”

The other kids are really happy, although my eldest Harriet thinks I need sectioning.

The ex daytime TV presenter, also a grandfather, added: “The other kids are really happy, although my eldest Harriet thinks I need sectioning. I personally think it’s my late parents having a laugh from up above, to be honest.”

Jeremy Kyle wife baby news: Is she having a boy or a girl?

Jeremy also confirmed to The Sun he and Vicky are having a baby girl, and she is due early in 2024.

And in an Instagram Story shared from his account today (Tuesday September 26), Jeremy also gave his followers a glimpse of Oliver ‘confirming’ he has a new sister on the way with handfuls of pink flower petals.

The Story, re-posted from what appears to be his daughter Alice’s social media page, also contained a joyful message captioned across it.

It read: “We can’t wait to meet you baby sis.”

Who is Jeremy Kyle’s wife?

Jeremy and Vicky married in October 2021, having postponed their wedding several times.

The couple got together after Jeremy split from second wife Carla Germaine, with whom he shares children Alice, Ava and Henry. Harriet’s mother is Jeremy’s first wife Kirsty Rowley.

Jeremy hailed Vicky to The Sun as they married: “Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times. So to see her today, having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams, was perfect.

“Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.”

