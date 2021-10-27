Jeremy Kyle looks happy in unseen wedding photos from his nuptials to his wife.

The controversial star tied the knot with his new bride, Vicky Burton, last week.

Vicky was previously Jeremy‘s nanny before the pair began a romantic relationship.

Graham Stanier, who worked as a counsellor on The Jeremy Kyle Show, was one of the guests in attendance.

Following the event, Graham took to Instagram to share some snaps taken at the wedding reception.

The heartwarming pictures showed Jeremy and his new bride looking over the moon.

One snap showed Graham posing with the newly-married couple, while another showed Jezza’s former security guard Steve with them on the dancefloor.

Graham captioned his post: “Great Day. Mr and Mrs Kyle. Wedding day celebration.”

According to reports, the wedding was a massive success and managed to go off without a hitch.

A source told The Sun: “Jeremy and Vicky threw an epic wedding party. The food was delicious, the wine flowed and everyone was in the mood to celebrate.

“Everyone wanted selfies with Big Steve, who happily posed away. There was a lot of love in the room.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy gushed about the wedding in a recent interview.

The pair had been struggling to find the right time to wed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic scuppering their plans multiple times.

He told The Sun: “Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times, so to see her having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams was perfect.

“Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.”

The big day marked Jezza’s third time walking down the aisle and saying “I do”.

Jeremy Kyle will be hoping the third time is a charm with his new wife (Credit: Splashnews)

He tied the knot to his first wife, Kirsty Rowley in 1989, and the pair share their daughter, Harriet, together.

He later married Carla Germain in 2002, and the pair share three children together; Alice, Ava and Henry.

However, they split in 2016.

Jeremy and Vicky then got engaged in February 2018, a year before The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV following the death of a guest.

