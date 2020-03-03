Jeremy Kyle pays tribute to show producer after tragic death

Jeremy Kyle has paid tribute to his former talk show producer Natasha Reddican, who tragically died last week aged just 31.

Jeremy Kyle has released a statement about the tragic death of his show's producer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed following guest's suicide

The former Jeremy Kyle Show producer was found dead at her boyfriend's Manchester home on Friday.

The police were reportedly called to the scene but as yet, the cause of death is unknown.

I can scarcely believe this tragic news.

Jeremy said in a statement: "I can scarcely believe this tragic news, Tash was such a talented producer and an extremely popular part of our team.

Former producer of The Jeremy Kyle Show Natasha Reddican was tragically found dead last week (Credit: Facebook)

"Of course, my first thoughts are for her family and friends – my heart goes out to them at this impossibly sad and difficult time."

Read more: What next for Jeremy Kyle after his ITV Daytime show is axed?

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed last May when guest Steve Dymond, 63, died 10 days after allegedly failing a lie detector test on the daytime show.

It's believed Natasha wasn't involved in signing Mr Dymond as a guest.

In a statement about Natasha's death, ITV said: "Our thoughts are with her family and all those who knew her. She was a producer on The Jeremy Kyle Show and left ITV eight months ago, in June 2019.

"As with all other former employees on the show she was offered support and counselling by ITV during the redundancy process and help in securing new employment."

Jeremy's new management team, The Can Group, recently announced his return to the spotlight.

A statement read: "We are pleased to announce that Jeremy Kyle has now signed exclusively to The CAN Group.

"For 14 years, Jeremy Kyle dominated Daytime TV with his hugely successful eponymous talk show.

"He’s also proved a hit in prime time, fronting five successful series of his investigative current affairs brand, The Kyle Files.. Jeremy’s runaway UK success was the catalyst for two syndicated US series as well as stints presenting two other ITV juggernauts, This Morning and Good Morning Britain."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.