Jeremy Kyle guest, Deon ‘Mad Dog’ Hulse, has passed away, it has been reported.

The 40-year-old passed away “peacefully” on February 26, his loved ones have reportedly confirmed.

Deon was on the show in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Kyle guest ‘Mad Dog’ Deon passes away

According to reports today (Friday, March 3) that a former guest on the Jeremy Kyle Show has passed away.

Deon ‘Mad Dog’ from Walsall in the West Midlands, reportedly passed away “peacefully” in his sleep, according to his loved ones.

Deon appeared on the show back in 2011.

His episode was titled: “How Could My Boyfriend Destroy His Own Face?”

Deon was a memorable guest thanks to the fact that he had a skull tattooed on his face.

Deon was known for his skull tattoo (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Mad Dog Deon on Jeremy Kyle Show

Deon was on The Jeremy Kyle Show to deny his girlfriend’s claims that he’d slept with other women.

However, as expected, his appearance also came under scrutiny.

When he appeared on the show, Jeremy was less than complimentary of his unique look.

“You are a liar and a cheat and you look ridiculous,” he told Deon at the time.

However, his words had little impact on Deon.

“I don’t care what I look like,” Deon then said on the show.

“I am who I am, if people don’t like me for who I am, they can do one.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Deon (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Tributes for Deon

Deon’s loved ones have reportedly set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the funeral.

“He touched a lot of people’s hearts,” his loved ones say in the fundraiser.

“Many of us will always have a story to tell about him. He was a one-off and one in a trillion,” it then said.

“He has left a lot of people heartbroken.”

“Let’s show the family how much he’s loved and Deon rest in pure paradise,” it then added.

Additionally, Roxy’s Pet Shop in Walsall paid tribute to Deon too, describing him as a “family man and tattoo fan”.

They branded him “one of the friendliest guys around”.

“RIP Deon, our thoughts are with his family at this hard time,” they then added.

The fundraiser has been set up with the aim of giving him the “send off he deserves”. It has a target of £2,000.

At the time of writing, it has raised over £400 so far.

